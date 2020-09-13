Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 601.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

