HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.97 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.