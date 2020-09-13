Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -190.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Healthequity by 23.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Healthequity by 27.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

