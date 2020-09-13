Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HQY. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Healthequity by 23.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Healthequity by 27.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

