Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Get Healthequity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -190.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.