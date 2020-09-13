Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced a dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

