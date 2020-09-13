Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced a dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 182,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,927. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

