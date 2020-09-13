Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced a dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.
Heartland Express stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 182,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,927. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
