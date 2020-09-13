Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

HTLF stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

