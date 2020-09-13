Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% during the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 585,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,536,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

