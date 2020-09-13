Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $46,042.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.38 or 0.04789993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

