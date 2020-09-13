Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 30th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

