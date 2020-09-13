Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

