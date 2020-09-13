Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,895 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

