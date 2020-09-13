HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

