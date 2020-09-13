Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 606,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.