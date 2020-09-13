Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price raised by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,894,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

