Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $102,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.46. The stock had a trading volume of 789,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

