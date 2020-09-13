Inghams Group Ltd (ING) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 7th

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,588.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Inghams Group news, insider Michael (Mike) Ihlein acquired 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.29 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$149,546.95 ($106,819.25).

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

