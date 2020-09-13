Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of IPHA opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $298.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

