Insider Buying: GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Acquires $30,420.90 in Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,420.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 50,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.88 on Friday. GigaMedia Limited has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

