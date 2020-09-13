Insider Buying: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Purchases $20,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Deborah Ann Gero purchased 4,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OCSL stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $6,281,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 566,970 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OCSL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

