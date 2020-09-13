Insider Buying: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Buys $16,500.00 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.90 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 142.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 96,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

