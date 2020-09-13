Insider Buying: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Buys $16,500.00 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.90 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 142.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 96,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
