Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires C$24,691.45 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,691.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,781,708 shares in the company, valued at C$16,116,145.67.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,670.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 5,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 12,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,080.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 14,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,456.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 15,200 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,728.00.

On Friday, July 31st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$300.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.