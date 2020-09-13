Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. 29,309,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

