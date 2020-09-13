Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INTEQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of INTEQ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $90.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $35,521.39. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

