International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $38.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.79.

IP stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

