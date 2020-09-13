Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 252.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

IRM stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

