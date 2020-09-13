iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after buying an additional 160,398 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 833,904 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

