Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after buying an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. 4,109,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,621 shares of company stock worth $8,373,428 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

