Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 2.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,794,795. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $23.31 on Friday, reaching $254.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

