Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.10. 5,452,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,021,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,922 shares of company stock valued at $167,376,305 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

