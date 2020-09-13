Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Docusign comprises 3.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,041 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,075 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.94. 8,169,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.