Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after buying an additional 986,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,352,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,278.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 576,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,974. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. 422,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

