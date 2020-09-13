Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 48.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Splunk by 59.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.93. 1,957,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,396. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $2,443,776.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,243 shares of company stock worth $8,729,995. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

