Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 8,234 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.09. 3,001,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.