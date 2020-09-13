Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Okta by 182.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Okta by 78.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Okta by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Okta by 52.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 98,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $516,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,896 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,399 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

