Jetcoin Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $264,833.25 and $242,447.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.04837083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00060232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.