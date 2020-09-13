Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 109.9% in August

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the August 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,439. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

