Jibrel Network (JNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,368.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $3,368.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.04808501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,141,589 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.