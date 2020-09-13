JMP Securities Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $54.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

ITCI opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

