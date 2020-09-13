JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of John Wiley underperformed the industry in the past three months despite a sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021. The stock is under pressure due to the company’s sluggish Academic & Professional Learning segment for a while. Softness persisted in fiscal first quarter due to persistent market pressures on print books and pandemic-induced impacts. Moreover, print-book sales continue to be challenged by pandemic-related lockdowns. Nevertheless, both the top and bottom lines outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year in the quarter. Results benefited from the company’s core strategies in open research and online education, with gains in Research article output and content consumption. Robust online-enrollment growth and digital courseware also remain tailwinds. Strength in Education Services unit also bodes well.”

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.32. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.