Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. 3,933,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,436. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.18. The company has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.