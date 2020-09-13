JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $233.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 114.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $7,279,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

