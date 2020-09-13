JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

