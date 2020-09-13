JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $145.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.10.

QRVO opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Qorvo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

