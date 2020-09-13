JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

