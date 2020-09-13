JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEF. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of TEF opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 43.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 495,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 696.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.