JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ETCMY stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

