Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,714 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.34. 4,810,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,250. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $298,024.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,961,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,820 shares of company stock worth $59,850,433. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

