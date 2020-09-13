Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 4.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $6.09 on Friday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

